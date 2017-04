Feb 27 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool B match between India and United Arab Emirates at Eden Park in Auckland:

- - -

INDIA

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat Pakistan by 76 runs; beat South Africa by 130 runs

Best performers so far: Dhawan (210 runs), Kohli (153 runs); Shami (6 wickets); Mohit (4 wickets)

Remaining Pool B matches: v West Indies (March 6); v Ireland (March 10); v Zimbabwe (March 14)

- - -

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Captain: Mohammad Tauqir

Coach: Aaqib Javed

Squad: Tauqir, Khurram Khan, Amjad Ali, Amjad Javed, Andri Berenger, Fahad Alhashmi, Manjula Guruge, Kamran Shazad, Krishna Chandran, Mohammad Naveed, Nasir Aziz, Swapnil Patil, Rohan Mustafa, Saqlain Haider, Shaiman Anwar

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to Zimbabwe by four wickets; lost to Ireland by two wickets

Top performers: Shaiman Anwar (173 runs); Mohammad Tauqir (4 wickets)

Remaining Pool B matches: v Pakistan (March 4); v South Africa (March 12); v West Indies (March 15)

- - -

India v United Arab Emirates head to head:

Total played: 2

India won both matches

Last match: July 16, 2004 - India won by 116 runs in Dambulla (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)