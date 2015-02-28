PERTH Feb 28 Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Pool B match between India and United Arab Emirates at the WACA in Perth:

UAE won the toss and elected to bat.

UAE were all out for 102

- - -

India innings:

1st over - Rohit Sharma hits a cracking backfoot drive off Mohammad Naveed to get India started. IND: 4-0

3rd over - Rohit top edges a short ball to the third man boundary off Naveed for his second four. IND: 10-0

4th over - Manjula Guruge sends down a maiden over against the in-form Shikhar Dhawan. IND: 10-0

5th over - Dhawan gets his first boundary with a crisp on-drive off Naveed and then cracks him through covers for another four. IND: 19-0

6th over - Rohit pulls Guruge for a massive six over fine leg. IND: 25-0

7th over - Another well-timed on-drive for Dhawan off Naveed and he gets his third four. He then plays an uppish drive and Rohan Mustafa pulls off a one-handed blinder at point. IND: 30-1

8th over - Virat Kohli plays an on-drive off Guruge for his first four. IND: 34-1

9th over - Consecutive boundaries for Rohit off Naveed, who is punished for bowling short. The batsman plays an off-drive to pick up his third four of the over. IND: 46-1

10th over - Kohli punches Guruge away for a four. IND: 52-1

11th over - Amjad Javed comes on and Rohit drives him over mid-off for a four. IND: 59-1

13th over - Another lovely on-drive from Kohli off Javed for a four. IND: 66-1

14th over - Kohli smashes Krishna Chandran through the covers for his fourth boundary. IND: 72-1

15th over - Captain Mohammad Tauqir brings himself on and gets hit for two consecutive fours through covers by Rohit. IND: 83-1

- -

UAE innings:

1st over - Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings with a big wide down the leg side which Mahendra Singh Dhoni cannot stop. Andri Berenger hits a crisp drive through covers for the first four. UAE: 6-0

2nd over - Umesh Yadav takes the second new ball and bowls a steep bouncer to Amjad Ali whose top edge lands just out of reach of a diving Rohit Sharma at square leg. Another bouncer and Berenger (4) falls after a top edge to Dhoni. UAE: 7-1

4th over - Yadav troubles Ali throughout the over and ends with a maiden. UAE: 12-1

5th over - Ali (4) now goes for a pull off Kumar and gets a thin edge to Dhoni as UAE lose their second wicket. UAE: 13-2

6th over - Another maiden from Yadav, this time to Krishna Chandran. UAE: 13-2

9th over - Khurram Khan slaps a short and wide delivery from Kumar for a four through wide third man. UAE: 24-2

10th over - Chadran edges one between the second and third slip for a single off Yadav. UAE: 28-2

11th over - Off-spinner Ravichadran Ashwin comes on and strikes on his second ball. Chandran (4) gloves a ball to Suresh Raina at leg slip. UAE: 29-3

12th over - Second bowling change as Dhoni brings on his third paceman Mohit Sharma. Swapnil Patil picks up a four on the second ball with a cut to point. UAE: 34-3

15th over - Ashwin picks up his second wicket as Patil (7) edges him to a diving Shikhar Dhawan at slip. UAE: 41-4

17th over - Khurram goes for a sweep and gets a top edge to give Ashwin his third scalp with Raina taking the catch. Dhoni appeals for a caught behind on the last ball off Rohan Mustafa but decides against a review. UAE: 44-5

18th over - UAE centurion from their last match, Shaiman Anwar, pulls Mohit to square leg for a four. UAE: 49-5

19th over - Mustafa tucks away Ashwin for a two and brings up the 50 for the team. UAE: 51-5

20th over - Mustafa (2) is given out lbw off Mohit and the batsman wastes the review for his team. UAE: 54-6

22nd over - Raina takes his third catch of the innings to remove Amjad Javed for two and give left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja his first wicket. Mohammad Naveed gets off the mark with a slog for six then is dropped by a diving Raina in the slips. UAE: 67-7.

23rd over - Naveed's luck quickly runs out when he is bowled by Ashwin, who finished with career-best figures of 4-25 from his 10 overs. UAE: 68-8.

24th over - Jadeja picks up his second wicket when he bowls Mohammad Tauqir around his legs for one. UAE: 71-9.

Anwar edges Yadav between wicketkeeper and first slip for a boundary to help UAE get to 100. But two balls later, he is cleaned bowled by Yadav for 35, that featured six fours. UAE: all out 102 in 31.3 overs.