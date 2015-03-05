Cricket-Boult ruled out for New Zealand, Kuggeleijn called in
WELLINGTON, March 24 New Zealand's left-arm seamer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the third test against South Africa and been replaced in the squad by the uncapped Scott Kuggeleijn.
March 5 Factbox on Friday's World Cup Pool B match between India and West Indies at the WACA in Perth:
- - -
INDIA
Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Coach: Duncan Fletcher
Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat Pakistan by 76 runs
Beat South Africa by 130 runs
Beat United Arab Emirates by nine wickets
- -
Best performers so far: Dhawan (224 runs), Kohli (186 runs); Ashwin (8 wickets), Shami (6 wickets)
Remaining Pool B matches: v Ireland (March 10); v Zimbabwe (March 14)
- - - -
WEST INDIES
Captain: Jason Holder
Coach: Stuart Williams
Squad: Holder, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Johnson Charles, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to Ireland by four wickets
Beat Pakistan by 150 runs
Beat Zimbabwe by 73 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method)
Lost to South Africa by 257 runs
- -
Best performers so far: Gayle (258 runs), Marlon Samuels (192 runs); Jerome Taylor (nine wickets)
Remaining Pool B match: v UAE (March 15)
- - - -
India v West Indies head-to-head:
Total played: 115
West Indies won 60, India won 52, tie 1, no result 2
Last meeting:
Oct. 20, 2014 - Match in Kolkata abandoned without a ball being bowled.
- - (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
