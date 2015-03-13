AUCKLAND, March 13 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool B match between India and Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland:

- - - -

INDIA

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Pakistan by 76 runs

Beat South Africa by 130 runs

Beat United Arab Emirates by nine wickets

Beat West Indies by four wickets

Beat Ireland by eight wickets

- -

Best performers so far: Dhawan (333 runs), Kohli (263 runs); Shami (12 wickets), Ashwin (11 wickets)

- - - -

ZIMBABWE

Captain: Elton Chigumbura

Coach: Dav Whatmore

Squad: Chamu Chibhahba, Sikander Raza, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, Elton Chigumbura, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Prosper Utseya

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to South Africa by 62 runs

Beat UAE by four wickets

Lost to West Indies by 73 runs (D/L method)

Lost to Pakistan by 20 runs

Lost to Ireland by five runs

- -

Best performers: Taylor (295 runs), Williams (289 runs); Chatara (10 wickets)

- - - -

India v Zimbabwe head to head:

Played: 56

India won 44, Zimbabwe won 10; tied 2;

Last match:

Aug. 3, 2013 - India won by seven wickets in Bulawayo

- - - -

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)