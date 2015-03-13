Cricket-New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
AUCKLAND, March 13 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool B match between India and Zimbabwe at Eden Park in Auckland:
INDIA
Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Coach: Duncan Fletcher
Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat Pakistan by 76 runs
Beat South Africa by 130 runs
Beat United Arab Emirates by nine wickets
Beat West Indies by four wickets
Beat Ireland by eight wickets
Best performers so far: Dhawan (333 runs), Kohli (263 runs); Shami (12 wickets), Ashwin (11 wickets)
ZIMBABWE
Captain: Elton Chigumbura
Coach: Dav Whatmore
Squad: Chamu Chibhahba, Sikander Raza, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, Elton Chigumbura, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Prosper Utseya
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to South Africa by 62 runs
Beat UAE by four wickets
Lost to West Indies by 73 runs (D/L method)
Lost to Pakistan by 20 runs
Lost to Ireland by five runs
Best performers: Taylor (295 runs), Williams (289 runs); Chatara (10 wickets)
India v Zimbabwe head to head:
Played: 56
India won 44, Zimbabwe won 10; tied 2;
Last match:
Aug. 3, 2013 - India won by seven wickets in Bulawayo
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
