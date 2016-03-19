KOLKATA, March 19 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first in a rain-hit World Twenty20 Super 10 contest at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The threat of rain looms over the most anticipated match of the tournament and the entire ground was covered after a morning shower.

The rain relented but the wet outfield forced officials to reduce the contest to an 18-overs-a-side game between the neighbours.

"The field is a bit sticky and it (decision to field) also gives us time to see what really is happening in the wicket," the India captain said.

India, who named the same side who lost to New Zealand in their tournament opener, have never lost a World Cup match against their traditional arch-rivals.

Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is expecting his top order to shine again.

"They are playing well, and we are expecting some more performance like that from Ahmed Shehzad who is in good form, and Mohammad Hafeez as well," he said.

The contest between the winners of the first two editions of the tournament was originally scheduled in the picturesque north Indian city of Dharamsala before Pakistan security fears led to it being moved to Kolkata. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)