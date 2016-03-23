Bengaluru, March 23 Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and sent India in to bat in their World Twenty20 Super 10 match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh sit bottom of Group 2 having lost to Australia and Pakistan. India, who lost to New Zealand but beat Pakistan, are second-bottom due to their poor net run rate.

Bangladesh made one change to the team defeated by Australia at the same ground on Monday, with in-form batsman Tamim Iqbal back in the side after recovering from food poisoning in place of left-arm spinner Saqlain Sajib.

"The ball was holding a bit, later on it was coming on to the bat (against Australia). Plus this is a high-chasing ground," Mortaza said.

India skipper MS Dhoni, who needs his team to win big to keep alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals and said he would also have liked to bowl first, named an unchanged side for the third match in a row.

"If there is a bit of moisture, it will turn later on. Other than that it looks a good wicket," he added.

