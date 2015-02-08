Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
SYDNEY Feb 8 India paceman Ishant Sharma has failed a fitness test on a knee problem and has been ruled out of the World Cup, Cricinfo reported on Sunday.
The 26-year-old missed the final test in the series against Australia in early January because of the knee injury and has not played since.
Mohit Sharma, who is in Australia as a standby, will replace his namesake in the squad once approval has been received to make the substitution, the website reported.
Also 26, Mohit has played 12 ODIs and taken 10 wickets at an average of 40.50 with his right-arm medium pace since his debut against Zimbabwe in 2013.
India's lack of a strong pace attack to make the most of the Australasian wickets is expected to be a major hindrance to India's quest to retain the title they won in spin-friendly conditions on home soil in 2011.
There was better news for India's other injury concerns with batsman Rohit Sharma (hamstring), seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (ankle) and all rounder Ravindra Jadeja (shoulder) all passing fitness tests.
India open their defence of the trophy against Pakistan in Adelaide next Sunday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek