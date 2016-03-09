NEW DELHI, March 9 Pakistan's concerns over security at Dharamsala have led to shifting of their March 19 World Twenty20 match against hosts India to Kolkata, organisers said on Wednesday.

"Safety and security of the event is of paramount importance to ICC," International Cricket Council Chief Executive David Richardson told reporters.

Pakistan had sent a delegation to review security at the northern Indian town of Dharamsala while delaying the departure of their men's and women's teams. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Dominic Evans)