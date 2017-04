KOLKATA, March 19 Hosts India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a rain-hit Super 10 stage match of the World Twenty20 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Put into bat after the Group Two match was reduced to an 18-overs-a-side contest because of a wet outfield, Pakistan scored 118-5 before Virat Kohli (55 not out) helped India to 119-4 in 15.5 overs for the hosts' first win in the tournament. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)