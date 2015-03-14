ADELAIDE, March 14 Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool B match between Pakistan and Ireland at Adelaide Oval.
PAKISTAN
Captain: Misbah ul-Haq
Coach: Waqar Younis
Squad: Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Younus Khan, Safraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Ehsan Adil.
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to India by 76 runs
Lost to West Indies by 150 runs
Beat Zimbabwe by 20 runs
Beat UAE by 129 runs
Beat South Africa by 29 runs (Duckworth-Lewis)
Best performers: Misbah-ul-Haq (277 runs); Wahab Riaz (11 wickets)
IRELAND
Captain: William Porterfield
Coach: Phil Simmons
Squad: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, John Mooney, George Dockrell, Max Sorensen, Andrew McBrine, Peter Chase, Alex Cusack, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat West Indies by four wickets
Beat UAE by two wickets
Lost to South Africa by 201 runs
Beat Zimbabwe by five runs
Lost to India by 8 wickets
Best performers: Ed Joyce (235 runs); Alex Cusack, Kevin O'Brien (six wickets)
Pakistan v Ireland head-to-head
Total played: five
Pakistan won three, Ireland won one, tied one.
Last match: Pakistan won by two wickets at Dublin on May 26, 2013.
