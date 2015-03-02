March 2 Factbox on Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and South Africa at Manuka Oval, Canberra:

- - - -

IRELAND

Captain: William Porterfield

Coach: Phil Simmons

Squad: Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Alex Cusack, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Andrew McBrine, John Mooney, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Max Sorensen, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat West Indies by four wickets

Beat United Arab Emirates by two wickets

- -

Remaining fixtures: Zimbabwe (March 7), India (March 10), Pakistan (March 15)

- -

Top performers: Joyce (121 runs), Dockrell (four wickets)

- - - -

SOUTH AFRICA

Captain: AB de Villiers

Coach: Russell Domingo

Squad: De Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Zimbabwe by 62 runs

Lost to India by 130 runs

Beat West Indies by 257 runs

- -

Remaining fixtures: Pakistan (March 7), United Arab Emirates (March 12)

- -

Best performers: De Villiers (217 runs), Miller (180 runs), Tahir (nine wickets)

- - - -

Ireland v South Africa Indies head-to-head:

April 3, 2007 - South Africa won by seven wickets in Providence, Guyana

June 24, 2007 - South Africa won by 42 runs in Belfast

March 15, 2011 - South Africa won by 131 runs in Kolkata (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)