Cricket-India captain Kohli doubtful for fourth Australia test
DHARAMSALA, India, March 24 India captain Virat Kohli is doubtful for the fourth and final test against Australia after suffering a shoulder injury in the penultimate match in Ranchi.
March 2 Factbox on Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and South Africa at Manuka Oval, Canberra:
IRELAND
Captain: William Porterfield
Coach: Phil Simmons
Squad: Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Alex Cusack, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Andrew McBrine, John Mooney, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Max Sorensen, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat West Indies by four wickets
Beat United Arab Emirates by two wickets
Remaining fixtures: Zimbabwe (March 7), India (March 10), Pakistan (March 15)
Top performers: Joyce (121 runs), Dockrell (four wickets)
SOUTH AFRICA
Captain: AB de Villiers
Coach: Russell Domingo
Squad: De Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat Zimbabwe by 62 runs
Lost to India by 130 runs
Beat West Indies by 257 runs
Remaining fixtures: Pakistan (March 7), United Arab Emirates (March 12)
Best performers: De Villiers (217 runs), Miller (180 runs), Tahir (nine wickets)
Ireland v South Africa Indies head-to-head:
April 3, 2007 - South Africa won by seven wickets in Providence, Guyana
June 24, 2007 - South Africa won by 42 runs in Belfast
March 15, 2011 - South Africa won by 131 runs in Kolkata (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
WELLINGTON, March 24 New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was still mulling over the make-up of his side ahead of Saturday's third test against South Africa with the Seddon Park wicket proving difficult to pin down.