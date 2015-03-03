March 3 Latest from Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and South Africa at Manuka Oval, Canberra:

South Africa innings:

1st over - Seamer John Mooney opens the contest with a maiden to Hashim Amla. SA: 0-0

2nd over - Max Sorensen struggles to find his range and bowls three wides. Quinton de Kock gets off the mark with a single before Amla hits the first two boundaries, the second just wide of a diving William Porterfield at point. SA: 12-0

3rd over - Mooney makes an early breakthrough by dismissing De Kock caught behind for one. Umpire turns down the initial appeal but Ireland ask for a review and technology reveals a nick off the bat. Wicket maiden. SA: 12-1

4th over - Nine runs off Sorensen's second over, including a first boundary for Faf du Plessis through the covers. SA: 21-1

6th over - Kevin O'Brien comes on for Sorensen and nearly has Amla caught off his first delivery. Ed Joyce looks crestfallen after putting it down at mid-wicket. SA: 36-1

8th over - Amla looks determined to compound Joyce's misery and plunders O'Brien for a single and two fours to move to 30 not out. SA: 48-1

9th over - Mooney concludes his opening spell with figures of 1-9 off five overs with two maidens. SA: 51-1

10th over - First spinner into the attack for the Irish in the shape of George Dockrell. Six off his first over to conclude the powerplay. SA: 57-1

11th over - Du Plessis gets a thick outside edge on Paul Stirling's fifth delivery but the ball flies between the wicketkeeper and first slip and runs for four. SA: 64-1

15th over - Amla drives the ball through point for his seventh four. SA: 80-1

17th over - Square cut for three runs off Andy McBrine gives Amla his 29th half century in one-day internationals. SA: 96-1

18th over - Du Plessis pulls a short Dockrell offering over midwicket for four to get South Africa over the 100 mark with his fifth boundary. SA: 102-1

20th over - Du Plessis takes a single to bring up the century partnership and another for his 15th half century in ODIs. SA: 115-1

22nd over - Sorenson returns and Amla immediately attacks him with a slogged four. SA: 124-1

24th over - Amla hits six-six-four off the first three balls and du Plessis adds a six of his own as the struggling Sorenson leaks 24 runs in his fourth over. SA: 152-1

28th over - Dockrell had slowed the scoring from one end, holding the batsmen to three runs off the over. SA: 172-1

30th over - Amla and du Plessis continue to rotate the strike well and build a solid foundation for a big score for the South Africans. SA: 181-1

- - (Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford/Amlan Chakraborty)