March 3 Latest from Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and South Africa at Manuka Oval, Canberra:

South Africa made 411-4

Ireland innings

1st over - Ireland skipper William Porterfield hits a four off Dale Steyn's first over. IRE: 5-0

3rd over - Steyn dismisses Paul Stirling caught behind for nine with an outswinger. Umpire turns down the appeal but South Africa ask for a review and technology confirms a nick off the bat. IRE: 17-1

4th over - Porterfield pulls Kyle Abbott for his second four but three balls later is well caught at midwicket by Faf du Plessis for 12. IRE: 21-2

5th over - Steyn gets his second wicket, sending Ed Joyce back for a fourth ball duck. Bouncer softens him up and the former England batsman edges the next ball to Hashim Amla in the slips cordon. IRE: 25-3

7th over - Niall O'Brien slaps a short Steyn delivery through the covers for four. IRE: 36-3

9th over - Niall O'Brien hits his second four but is out for 14 off the next ball when he edges Kyle Abbot's delivery behind. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock dives and gets a glove on it and Hashim Amla at first slip does well to cradle it in his arms from the deflection. IRE: 42-4

10th over - Andrew Balbirnie hits Morne Morkel over midwicket for his second boundary. IRE: 47-4

11th over - Gary Wilson is trapped lbw by Abbott for a third ball duck. IRE: 48-5

15th over - Imran Tahir is introduced to the attack and Balbirnie welcomes him by sweeping a full toss to the rope from his first over. IRE: 61-5

23rd over - Ireland reach triple figures when the first delivery from du Plessis goes for five wides. IRE: 107-5

24th over - Balbirnie belts successive fours off Morkel to reach his half-century off 66 balls. IRE: 115-5

25th over - Kevin O'Brien smashes Ireland's first six of the innings when he slogs du Plessis wide of mid-on. IRE: 124-5

26th over - Balbirnie departs for 58 when he pulls a short ball from Morkel straight to Rilee Rossouw at deep square leg. IRE: 130-6

31st over - AB de Villiers brings himself on and picks up a rare wicket, just his fourth in 183 ODIS, when John Mooney drags the ball back on to his stumps for eight. IRE: 155-7

36th over - Kevin O'Brien falls two runs shy of a half-century when he holes out to Rossouw at deep midwicket, handing Abbott his fourth wicket. IRE: 168-8

43rd over - Ireland lose their ninth wicket when Max Sorensen, who made a quickfire 22 off 19 deliveries, is caught behind by de Kock off Morkel. IRE: 200-9

45th over - South Africa wrap up a 201-run victory when Morkel bowls George Dockrell after a patient 25. IRE: 210 all out in 45 overs (Writing by Nick Mulvenney and Julian Linden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)