Feb 24 Factbox on Wednesday's World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates in Brisbane:

- - - -

IRELAND

Captain: William Porterfield

Coach: Phil Simmons

Squad: William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Alex Cusack, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Andrew McBrine, John Mooney, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Max Sorensen, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat West Indies by four wickets

- -

Top performers: Paul Stirling (92 runs), Ed Joyce (84 runs), Niall O'Brien (79 runs); George Dockrell (3 wickets)

- - -

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Captain: Mohammad Tauqir

Coach: Aaqib Javed

Squad: Mohammad Tauqir, Khurram Khan, Amjad Ali, Amjad Javed, Andri Berenger, Fahad Alhashmi, Manjula Guruge, Kamran Shazad, Krishna Chandran, Mohammad Naveed, Nasir Aziz, Swapnil Patil, Rohan Mustafa, Saqlain Haider, Shaiman Anwar

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Zimbabwe by four wickets

- -

Top performers: Shaiman Anwar (67 runs); Mohammad Tauqir (2 wickets)

- - -

Ireland v UAE head to head:

First meeting in an official one-day international

(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ghreg Stutchbury)