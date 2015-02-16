Feb 16 Latest from Monday's cricket World Cup Pool B match between West Indies and Ireland at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

West Indies innings

3rd over - Ireland opening bowler John Mooney produces a beautiful delivery on a length that moves slightly away and leaves Chris Gayle fishing for the ball. WI: 6-0

4th over - Gayle advances down the pitch to Max Sorensen, who adjusts his length and the tall left hander pushes the ball back down the pitch. Gayle goes over deep extra cover on the fifth ball to hit the first boundary. WI: 12-0

5th over - Dwayne Smith hits Mooney for two boundaries and while the ball is swinging around, the pace is not quick, allowing West Indies to play mostly off the front foot. WI: 21-0

7th over - Off-spinner Andy McBrine is introduced early. Little in the way of spin but the slower pace and a terrific length produces a maiden to Gayle. WI: 29-0

8th over - Medium pacer Kevin O'Brien has immediate success when Smith hits the ball straight to Mooney at long on for 18. Darren Bravo joins Gayle, but is run out without facing a delivery by McBrine on the final ball. WI: 31-2

9th over - Marlon Samuels joins Gayle, who hits two fours through the covers off McBrine. WI: 39-2

10th over - Samuels faces his first deliveries getting accustomed to the pitch, taking a single on the fifth ball. WI: 40-2

15th over - Gayle hits a single down the ground to long off to bring up the 50. WI: 50-2

18th over - Gayle belts left-arm spinner George Dockrell over long on for the first six of the innings. WI: 62-2

22nd over - Dockrell strikes twice, having Gayle caught in the deep for 36 before trapping Samuels in front for 21 two balls later. Denesh Ramdin and Lendl Simmons are the new batsmen. WI: 84-4

24th over - Dockrell traps Ramdin in front for one then almost has Darren Sammy caught at slip on the next delivery. WI: 90-5

27th over - Simmons gets a leading edge to a McBrine delivery to squirt a single into the offside and bring up the 100. WI: 101-5

30th over - Dockrell continues to trouble the batsman, conceding just two runs from his eighth over. WI: 106-5

35th over - Simmons back cuts off-spinner Paul Stirling to the boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership with Sammy. WI:137-5

38th over - Sammy takes 11 runs of Dockrell's final over to bring up his ninth one-day international half century. WI: 163-5

40th over - Sorensen concedes 12 runs from the final over of the batting power play. Sammy looks in trouble and needs treatment on his back at the conclusion of the over. WI: 180-5

41st over - Mooney appears to also be suffering injury problems and is barely able to reach the crease in his run up. Simmons cuts him for four to bring up the 100-run partnership. WI: 190-5

44th over - Simmons smashes O'Brien straight for his second six to bring up his 16th one-day international half century then adds another six and two fours. WI: 228-5

45th over - Sammy hits a six that bursts through Sorensen's hands at deep square leg to bring up the 150-run partnership, but is then caught in the deep on the next delivery for 89. Andre Russell joins Simmons. WI: 243-6

47th over - Mooney's lbw appeal against Simmons is turned down. The bowler asks for it to be reviewed but technology shows it would have just missed leg stump. WI: 261-6

49th over - Russell hits his third boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership from 25 balls. WI: 294-6

50th over - Simmons achieves his second one-day international century off 83 balls with nine boundaries and five sixes and falls on the next delivery for 102. Jason Holder joins Russell, who hits two off the final ball. WI: 304-7

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington)