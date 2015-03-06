(Repeats without changes to text)

March 6 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup Pool B match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

- - - -

ZIMBABWE

Captain: Elton Chigumbura

Coach: Dav Whatmore

Squad: Chamu Chibhahba, Sikander Raza, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, Elton Chigumbura, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Prosper Utseya

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to South Africa by 62 runs

Beat UAE by four wickets

Lost to West Indies by 73 runs (D/L method)

Lost to Pakistan by 20 runs

- -

Remaining fixtures:

March 14 v India, Auckland

- -

Best performers: Williams (193 runs), Taylor (174 runs); Chatara (seven wickets)

- - - -

IRELAND

Captain: William Porterfield

Coach: Phil Simmons

Squad: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, John Mooney, George Dockrell, Max Sorensen, Andrew McBrine, Peter Chase, Alex Cusack, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat West Indies by four wickets

Beat UAE by two wickets

Lost to South Africa by 201 runs

Remaining fixtures:

March 10 v India, Hamilton

March 15 v Pakistan, Adelaide

- -

Best performers: Joyce (121 runs), Niall O'Brien (110 runs) Stirling (104 runs); Dockrell, Kevin O'Brien (four wickets)

- -

Zimbabwe v Ireland head to head:

Played: 5

Zimbabwe won three, Ireland won one; no result - one

Last match:

Sept. 30, 2010 - Ireland won by 20 runs at Harare

- - - -

