March 7 Ireland opted to bring back medium-pacer Alex Cusack for the crunch match against Zimbabwe on Saturday and gambled by promoting young Andy Balbirnie in the batting order and both moves paid handsome dividends.

Ireland were struggling for momentum after being put into bat on a sluggish surface in Hobart and the decision to send Balbirnie, who batted at number five in all previous matches, ahead of the experienced Niall O'Brien surprised many.

The 24-year-old, who scored his only fifty in his last match against South Africa, drove his first ball through the covers for four and went on to change the tempo of Ireland's innings.

An Irish third-wicket record 138-run stand between left-hander Ed Joyce (112) and Balbirnie followed and laid the foundation for the team's highest ODI total of 331 for eight.

"That came out as we were talking about it in the dugout, thought it might be slightly easier with the right-left (combination)," captain William Porterfield told reporters.

"He's flexible in the way he's been striking the ball... and that partnership was a very firm partnership and got the momentum into the innings and set it up then for the back end."

Balbirnie, who hit seven fours and four sixes in his 79-ball innings, looked set for his maiden ODI hundred only to run himself out on the first ball of the final over trying to go for a second run to get back on strike.

Joyce, 36, said his partner made it easier for him at the crease.

"He took the pressure off me today, hit his first ball for four and just rotated his strike really well, and that gave me the ability to sort of do the same thing and the confidence to do that," the centurion added.

Brisbane-born Cusack's only match in the tournament was against the United Arab Emirates, in which he took two wickets for 54.

The 34-year-old dismissed opener Chamu Chibhabha (18) in his first spell and then returned to break a 149-run fifth-wicket stand by deceiving Brendan Taylor (121) with a slower delivery.

Zimbabwe looked set for victory, needing just seven runs in the final over but Cusack took a wicket with his first and third balls to end the innings and finish with four for 32.

"In those final overs, asked to defend 330 and ran, what, 4 for 30, well, in just under 10, fantastic effort," Porterfield said of Cusack. "He's done well. He never really seems to let us down, and today was no different." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Michael Hann)