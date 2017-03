Feb 9 Sri Lanka have called fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera into their World Cup squad as replacement for the injured Dhammika Prasad, Cricinfo reported on Monday.

The 23-year-old Chameera has played in one limited-overs international, taking two wickets against New Zealand last month.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 world champions, face New Zealand in the World Cup's opening match on Saturday in Christchurch. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Michael Hann)