NAGPUR, India, March 15 New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson packed his side with three specialist spinners and decided to bat first against hosts India in the first Super 10 stage match of the World Twenty20 on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Nathan McCullum, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and left-arm slow bowler Mitchell Santner were picked for the Group Two contest as the nature of the track at Nagpur's VCA Stadium prompted the tourists to compromise on speed and bolster their slow bowling unit.

"It's a used surface, it looks very dry. We are going to make use of this," Williamson said after winning toss.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni named a squad that includes two frontline spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with part-timers Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina ready to roll their arms over.

Dhoni called it a "50-50 toss" was not too unhappy with the toss outcome.

"The wicket looks good. It seems quite hard. As the game progresses, I don't think it would slow down too much," Dhoni said.

New Zealand have prevailed all four Twenty20 Internationals against India, who, however, would be taking heart from their red hot form this year, having won 10 of the 11 matches. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Pritha Sarkar)