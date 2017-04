MOHALI, India, March 22 New Zealand booked their place in the semi-finals of the World Twenty20 after beating Pakistan by 22 runs in their Super 10 stage match on Tuesday.

Pakistan managed only 158 for five wickets in their 20 overs after New Zealand, who secured their third straight win, posted 180-5 after opting to bat. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis)