NAPIER, March 7 Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at McLean Park in Napier.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND

Captain: Bendon McCullum

Coach: Mike Hesson

Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Sri Lanka by 98 runs

Beat Scotland by three wickets

Beat England by eight wickets

Beat Australia by one wicket

Remaining fixtures:

March 13 v Bangladesh, Hamilton

- -

Best performers: McCullum (207 runs), Williamson (149 runs); Southee (13 wickets), Boult (10 wickets)

- - - -

AFGHANISTAN

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Coach: Andy Moles

Squad: Mohammad Nabi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Javed Ahmadi, Usman Ghani, Shafiqullah Shafiq

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Bangladesh by 105 runs

Lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets

Beat Scotland by one wicket

Lost to Australia by 275 runs

Remaining fixtures:

March 13 v England, Sydney

- -

Best performers: Shenwari (193 runs); Shapoor (nine wickets), Hassan (seven wickets)

- - - -

Head to head:

No matches played

