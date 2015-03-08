NAPIER, March 8 Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at McLean Park in Napier on Sunday.

Afghanistan were dismissed for 186.

- -

New Zealand innings

1st over - Brendon McCullum hits successive boundaries off Dawlat Zardan down the ground. NZ: 9-0

3rd over - Hamid Hassan bowls a yorker to McCullum hitting the footmarks which causes the ball to deviate away from the stumps. The New Zealand captain thrashes a delivery to mid-off with the ball falling just short of the fielder. He also hits two boundaries. NZ: 20-0

4th over - Shapoor Zadran concedes 15 runs, including five from an overthrow, as Martin Guptill begins to look more assured at the crease. NZ: 35-0

6th over - Mohammad Nabi introduces his off-spin into the attack and McCullum takes 12 runs off four balls to bring up the 50. He is then bowled for 42. NZ: 54-1

10th over - Guptill hits three boundaries off Hassan to break the shackles of some tight bowling after McCullum's dismissal. NZ: 68-1

17th over - Kane Williamson hits two off Samiullah Shenwari to bring up the team's 100. NZ: 102-1

19th over - Williamson is caught by Shenwari at mid-wicket off Shapoor Zadran for 33 to break the 58-run partnership. NZ: 111-2

25th over - Guptill runs a full delivery from Dawlat down to third man to bring up his 22nd ODI half century. NZ: 134-2

27th over - Guptill is run out for 57 while attempting a single that was never on. NZ: 145-3

29th over - Ross Taylor hits a beautiful cover drive off Dawlat to bring up the 150. NZ: 155-3

30th over - Taylor and Grant Elliott look to be moving much better and take four runs off Shapoor to keep the scoreboard ticking over. NZ: 159-3

34th over - Elliott is run out for 19 with just 12 runs needed. NZ: 175-4

35th over - Taylor and Corey Anderson take four runs from Mohammad Nabi to go into the batting power-play needing eight runs for victory. NZ: 179-5

37th over - Anderson hits a four off the first ball to achieve the victory. NZ: 188-4

- - - -

Afghanistan innings

2nd over- Trent Boult has Javed Ahmadi trapped lbw for one, the batsman reviews, though technology shows it would have clipped the bails. AFG: 6-1

3rd over - Tim Southee replaced at the Centennial Stand end by left arm spinner Daniel Vettori, who bowls Ghani first ball for a duck. AFG: 6-2

4th over - Southee switches to the City end of the ground and strikes Asghar Stanikzai on pads, lbw appeal turned down which is confirmed on review. AFG: 7-2

5th over - Boult returns from the Centennial Stand end and bowls a maiden. AFG: 7-2

6th over - Stanikzai hits two boundaries off Southee to break the stranglehold from New Zealand's bowlers. AFG: 17-2

9th over - Stanikzai steers the ball straight to Martin Guptill at gully off Boult for nine. AFG: 28-3

10th over - Nawroz Mangal clips a delivery from Southee to the square-leg boundary. AFG: 33-3

16th over - Vettori takes his 300th ODI wicket when he bowls Mangal for 27. AFG: 51-4

20th over - Vettori has Mohammad Nabi caught by Ross Taylor for six and then traps Afsar Zazi for a duck. Najibullah Zadran sees off the hat-trick delivery. AFG: 59-6

25th over - Najibullah hits the first six of the innings off Southee, and is dropped by Guptill on the next ball attempting a repeat. Samiullah Shenwari also produces a glorious off drive as they take 12 runs from the over. AFG: 95-6

30th over - Vettori finishes his spell with figures of 4-18. AFG: 108-6

35th over - Corey Anderson hits Shenwari with a bouncer, which causes a massive dent in the batsman's helmet. AFG: 121-6

38th over - Najibullah slaps Grant Elliott behind point for his seventh boundary to bring up his second ODI half-century. AFG: 144-6

39th over - Vettori takes an easy catch when Najibullah slashes a Milne delivery to third man to be dimissed for 56. AFG: 147-7

40th over - Shenwari thrashes a single off Boult to long-on to bring up the 150. AFG: 150-7

42nd over - Dawlat Zadran is caught by wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi for one off Boult. AFG: 151-8

46th over - Shenwari, who had hit Boult to mid-off for his sixth boundary to bring up his ODI half century in the previous over, is caught by Taylor off Anderson for 54. AFG: 175-9

48th over - Hamid Hassan is well caught at long-on by a diving Milne off Anderson to end the innings. AFG: 186-10

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)