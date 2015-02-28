(.)

AUCKLAND Feb 27 Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park:

New Zealand innings

1st over - Tim Southee conceded 15 runs off his opening over, including two wides. AUS: 15-0

3rd over - Aaron Finch drove Southee over mid-on for six but was then clean bowled for 14 by the following delivery which knocked his off stump out of the ground. AUS: 36-1

7th over - Left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori replaced Southee, whose three overs had cost 32 runs, and immediately hit a challenging length, conceding only two runs. AUS: 53-1

9th over - Boult at third man just failed to get his right hand to a slash from David Warner, who was on 28, off Vettori's bowling. AUS: 62-1

13th over - Shane Watson, who had struggled against Boult's left-arm swing, pulled Vettori straight to Southee at mid-wicket and was out for 23. AUS: 80-2

14th over - Southee, brought back to replace Boult, dismissed Warner (34) with the first ball of the next over. The left-hander called for a review after a full delivery thudded into his pads but the television replay showed the ball would have hit the stumps. AUS: 85-3

17th over - Vettori captured his second wicket when Steve Smith (4) edged a full delivery off the inside edge straight to Luke Ronchi behind the stumps. AUS: 96-4

18th over - Australia were plunged into disarray when New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum recalled Boult who bowled Glenn Maxwell (1) and Mitchell Marsh (0) with deliveries which both batsmen dragged on to their stumps. AUS 97-6

20th over - Australia captain Michael Clarke (12) pushed Boult straight to Kane Williamson at short cover. The Australians had lost their last six wickets for 24 runs. AUS: 104-7.

22nd over - Boult captures two more wickets in four balls to complete his first ODI five-wicket haul. He gets rid of Mitchell Johnson for one with Kane Williamson taking a great catch at short cover. Then Boult bowled Mitchell Starc for a duck. AUS: 106-9.

25th over - With only one wicket left, Australia call their powerplay and take 13 off Vettori's over, including a four through mid-off and a six down the ground from Brad Haddin. AUS: 124-9.

30th over - Haddin, growing in confidence, smashes a full toss from Adam Milne to the boundary rope as Australia's last pair try to salvage a score. AUS: 140-9. (Writing by John Mehaffey/Julian Linden, editing by Nick Mulvenney)