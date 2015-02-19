WELLINGTON Feb 19 Factbox on Friday's World Cup match between New Zealand and England at Wellington Regional Stadium.

- -

NEW ZEALAND

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Coach: Mike Hesson

Squad: Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat Sri Lanka by 98 runs; Beat Scotland by three wickets

Top performers: Kane Williamson (95 runs): Daniel Vettori & Corey Anderson (five wickets); Vettori (two catches)

- -

ENGLAND

Captain: Eion Morgan

Coach: Peter Moores

Squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Balance, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Joe Root, James Taylor, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to Australia by 111 runs

Top performers: James Taylor (98 runs); Steve Finn (five wickets); Joe Root (two catches)

- -

New Zealand v England head to head:

Total played: 77

New Zealand won 38, England won 33; tied 2; no result 4

- -

Played at Wellington Regional Stadium:

Played: 2

New Zealand won 2

- -

Last match:

June 16, 2013 England beat New Zealand by 10 runs at Cardiff

- - - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)