WELLINGTON Feb 20 Highlights from England's innings in Friday's World Cup Pool A match against New Zealand at Wellington Regional Stadium.

England innings

1st over - Tim Southee opens to Ian Bell with three slips and has an offstump line though Bell only needs to play at one delivery, which goes to ground before Corey Anderson at second slip. ENG: 1-0

5th over - Southee bowls Bell off the first delivery for eight, with Gary Ballance joining Ali who then hits three successive boundaries. ENG: 31-1

6th over - Ballance is struck on the pad and given not out. New Zealand asks for review though technology sides with the umpire. ENG: 35-1

7th over - Southee bowls Ali with a beautiful swinging yorker for 20. Joe Root joins Ballance. ENG: 36-2

9th over - Southee hits Ballance on the pad and a stifled appeal is turned down. ENG: 42-2

10th over - Root is struck on the pad, another stifled appeal and the batsmen don't attempt a run. ENG: 43-2

12th over - Ballance angles the ball down to third man with the boundary saved by Adam Milne, though the two runs brings up the 50. ENG: 51-2

14th over - Ballance is caught at short cover by Kane Williamson for 10, before Boult puts added pressure on England captain Eoin Morgan, who has scored two runs in his past five innings. ENG: 57-3

18th over - Boult ends his eight over spell from the city end of the ground with 1-30 and is replaced by Milne, who bowls a maiden to Morgan. ENG: 71-3

20th over - Root plays and misses at the first delivery from Milne, then mis-times a hook shot for the first boundary in 44 balls. ENG: 79-3

25th over - Morgan and Root scamper through for a leg bye off Anderson to bring up the 100 from 147 balls. ENG: 102-3

26th over - Morgan's poor run of form continues when he is brilliantly caught by a diving Milne at long-on for 17 from 41 balls. James Taylor joins Root. ENG: 104-4

27th over - Southee bowls Taylor for a two-ball duck. Jos Buttler joins Root and is given a torrid workout by Southee during the remainder of the over. ENG: 106-5

29th over - Buttler plays at a swinging delivery from Southee and only gets a nick through to wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi for three. Chris Woakes joins Root and is bowled for one later in the over. ENG: 112-7

31st over - Southee captures his sixth wicket when he dismisses Stuart Broad for four. Broad never looked comfortable at the crease and he gave up his wicket easily, spooning a simple catch to Daniel Vettori at mid-off. ENG: 116-8.

33rd over - Southee becomes the first New Zealander to take seven wickets in a ODI. He grabs his seventh scalp when Steve Finn deflects an outswinger to Ross Taylor at first slip. ENG: 117-9

33rd over - Southee becomes the first New Zealander to take seven wickets in a ODI. He grabs his seventh scalp when Steve Finn deflects an outswinger to Ross Taylor at first slip. ENG: 117-9

34th over - England's innings comes to an abrupt end when Joe Root falls for 46, top edging a short-pitched ball from Milne to Vettori at fine leg. ENG: 123 all out