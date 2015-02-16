Feb 16 Factbox on Tuesday's World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Scotland at University Oval in Dunedin.

- -

NEW ZEALAND

Captain: Bendon McCullum

Coach: Mike Hesson

Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat Sri Lanka by 98 runs

Best performers so far: Anderson (75 runs), Vettori (two wickets), Vettori (two catches)

- -

SCOTLAND

Captain: Preston Mommsen

Coach: Grant Bradburn

Squad: Preston Mommsen, Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, Frederick Coleman, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamish Gardiner, Majid Haq, Michael Leask, Matt Machan, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Rob Taylor, Iain Wardlaw

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: first game

- - - -

New Zealand v Scotland head to head:

Total played: 2

New Zealand won 2

Last match:

July 3, 2008 New Zealand beat Scotland by eight wickets at Aberdeen (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)