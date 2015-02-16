Feb 17 Latest from Tuesday's cricket World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Scotland at University Oval in Dunedin.

Scotland innings

2nd over - Trent Boult bowls a wide down leg side then traps Calum MacLeod and Hamish Gardiner in front on successive deliveries. Matt Machan does not need to play at the hat-trick ball. SCO: 1-2

3rd over - Kyle Coetzer scores first runs off the bat with a single behind point off Tim Southee. Machan adds the first boundary with a glance to fine leg. SCO: 7-2

5th over - Tim Southee takes two wickets in successive balls with Coetzer caught by Grant Elliot at silly mid-on before Preston Mommsen is trapped in front. Richie Berrington defends the hat-trick delivery. SCO: 12-4

6th over - Machan mistimes a pull shot but the ball falls safely and he scampers through for a quick run. Would have been run out if Adam Milne's throw had hit the stumps. SCO: 14-4

7th over - Machan hits the first shot of authority in Scotland's innings when he pulls a short Southee delivery to the mid-wicket fence. SCO: 19-4

10th over - Machan edges the third delivery that falls just in front of Southee at third slip. SCO: 22-4

