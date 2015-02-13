CHRISTCHURCH Feb 13 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

NEW ZEALAND

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Coach: Mike Hesson

Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First game

- -

SRI LANKA

Captain: Angelo Mathews

Coach: Marvan Attapatu

Squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: First game

- - - -

New Zealand v Sri Lanka head to head:

Total played: 89

New Zealand won 41, Sri Lanka won 40; tied 1; no result 7

Played at Hagley Oval:

Played: 1

New Zealand won 1, Sri Lanka won 0

Last match:

Jan 29, 2015 - Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 34 runs at Wellington Regional Stadium (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)