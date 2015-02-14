CHRISTCHURCH Feb 14 Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group A opening match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand scored 331 for six off their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka innings:

2nd over: Tillakaratne Dilshan and Lahiru Thirimanne get the Sri Lanka innings underway with boundaries off Trent Bolt's opening over. Dilshan, though, is lucky to get away with a inside edge which evades the stumps. SL: 0-13

8th over: Bolt takes further punishment from left-hander Thirimanne who takes boundaries from successive balls both sides of the pitch. SL: 0-37

10th over: Adam Milne takes over from Bolt and the fast bowler's first delivery catches the edge of Dilshan's bat and flies to third man for a single. SL: 0-46

13th over: Veteran left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori makes the breakthrough in his second over after replacing Tim Southee when Dilshan pushes a full-length delivery tamely back to the bowler after scoring 24 from 41 balls. SL: 1-67

17th over: Kumar Sangakkara plays a sumptuous cover-drive to the boundary off Milne and leg-glances the next delivery for four. Grant Elliott replaces Vettori and Thirimanne lobs the ball just over the leaping Brendon McCullum at silly mid-on. Thirimanne reaches his fifty in the same over from 45 deliveries with seven fours. SL: 1/91

20th over: Boult returns and Sangakkara moves smoothly down the pitch to hit the left-arm paceman over mid-off for four. SL: 1-112

22nd over: Boult returns to give New Zealand an important wicket when a late outswinging yorker knocks Thirimanne's off stump out of the ground. Thiramanne had made 65 from 60 balls with eight fours and his partnership with Sangakkara had put Sri Lanka firmly in contention. SL: 2-124

23rd over. McCullum brings Vettori back into the attack and Mahela Jayawardene edges a simple catch off the final ball to wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi and is out without scoring. SL: 3-125

24th over. Boult strikes again, dismissing Sangakkara lbw for 39 with a full inswinger which the batsman missed completely. Sangakkara asks for a review but the replay shows the ball would have hit near the bottom of the middle stump. Three wickets have fallen in as many overs. 4-133

30th over. Vettori's guile and Boult's late movement continue to restrict Sri Lanka and, although captain Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne take the total past 150, the required run rate climbs to more than eight an over. 4-155

32nd over. Milne clean bowls Karunaratne for 14. Jeevan Mendis (4) can make little of the New Zealander's pace and hostility and edges the final ball of the over to Ronchi. SL: 6-168

35th over. Vettori delivers another immaculate over to finish with two for 34 from his 10 overs. SL: 6/179

39th over. Corey Anderson bowls his first over of the tournament and is denied a wicket from his fourth ball when Ross Taylor spills a simple chance at slip off Nuwan Kulasekera. In his next over the burly left-arm paceman is rewarded when Kulasekera (10) slices an easy catch to Elliott at deep cover. SL: 7/201

40th over. Mathews, Sri Lanka's last recognised batsman, takes his total to 45 but he is unable to strike the boundaries necessary to give his team a decent chance of recording a sixth successive World Cup win over the New Zealanders. SL: 7-209

42nd over. Mathews, Sri Lanka's last recognised batsman, is well caught by Vettori running in at mid-on for 46 after lofting an attempted hook off Southee. Southee follows up by dismissing Lasith Malinga, caught behind by Ronchi, for a duck in the same over. SL: 9-218

46.1 overs. New Zealand complete a 98-run victory by dismissing Sri Lanka for 233. Rangana Herath is the last batsman to go, caught at cover by Adam Milne off Anderson for 13. SL 233 all out. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)