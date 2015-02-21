CHRISTCHURCH Feb 21 A whirlwind 42 not out from Andre Russell, including three sixes from a Sohail Khan over, lifted West Indies to 310 for six in their cricket World Cup Group B match against Pakistan in Christchurch on Saturday.

Pakistan had restricted West Indies to 195 for four after 40 overs at Hagley Oval but 115 then came off the last 10 thanks to Russell, Lendl Simmons (50) and Darren Sammy (30).

Both teams lost their opening matches with Pakistan succumbing to India in Adelaide and West Indies losing to minnows Ireland in Nelson, New Zealand.

Pakistan were not helped by some indifferent fielding and three dropped catches after their captain Misbah-ul-Haq had won the toss and elected to field.

Chris Gayle was out for four when he hooked Mohammad Irfan to fine leg where Wahab Riaz took a good running catch.

Dwayne Smith, who had been dropped off the previous ball from Irfan when he skied an attempted hook to Nasir Jamshed at third man, rarely looked comfortable and he was soon dismissed for 23 edging Sohail to Haris Sohail at second slip.

Darren Bravo and Marlon Samuels set about restoring West Indies' fortunes, aided by some sloppy fielding by Pakistan.

With the total on 86 and his score on 27, Samuels survived a simple chance to Shahid Afridi at mid-wicket off left-arm pace bowler Wahab.

Play was held up for several minutes after Bravo was hit on the side of the head by a direct throw from Younus Khan when diving to complete a quick single.

The left-hander was then the beneficiary of a second missed chance by Afridi, this time at square-leg off Haris.

Irfan was the other Pakistan fielder to floor a catch when he dropped Simmons on 44 at third man.

Left-arm spinner Haris was more fortunate when Samuels (38) lofted a drive to substitute fielder Yasir Shah at long-off, who did not have to move.

Bravo reached 49 when he was forced to leave the field with an injury to his left hamstring. He was to be taken to hospital for scans.

Wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin took four boundaries off a Haris over and posted the first half-century of the innings with seven boundaries from 41 deliveries before he was caught on the boundary for 51 by Yasir off the spinner.

