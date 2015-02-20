CHRISTCHURCH Feb 21 Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group B match between Pakistan and West Indies at Hagley Oval.

West Indies innings:

5th over: Opener Chris Gayle was dismissed for only four after West Indies lost the toss and were asked to bat. Gayle hooked Mohammad Irfan in the air to Wahab Riaz at long-leg after Dwayne Smith had been dropped from the previous delivery at third man by Nasir Jamshed off another mistimed hook. WI: 17-1

8th over: Smith failed to profit from his let-off, edging Sohail Khan to Haris Sohail at second slip after scoring 23. Marlon Samuels and Darren Bravo are tasked with steadying the West Indies innings. WI 29-2. (Compiled by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ian Ransom)