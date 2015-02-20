CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand Feb 21 Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq opted for a run chase on Saturday when he asked West Indies to bat in the World Cup Pool B match at Hagley Oval after both teams were easily beaten in their opening games.

Pakistan lost their first match to India in Adelaide while West Indies were defeated by associate nation Ireland in Nelson.

Younus Khan, who went in first against India, was moved down a place in the Pakistan batting order with Ahmed Shehzad and Nasir Jamshed, who replaced spinner Yasir Shah, named as the opening pair.

West Indies recalled left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn, who missed the Ireland match because of a back injury, in place of paceman Kemar Roach.

Pakistan, condemned to play their cricket overseas for the foreseeable future while teams refuse to tour because of fears of possible terror attacks, have lost 11 of their last 13 one-day internationals.

West Indies, winners of the first two World Cups, have lost seven of their last eight games.

Although the Pakistan bowling lacks penetration, West Indies appeared to have the bigger form issues.

Their new one-day captain Jason Holder has taken eight expensive wickets while conceding more than six runs an over and Chris Gayle, their most destructive batsman, has now played 18 one-day innings since his last century.

Saturday started hot and sunny in contrast to the cold, overcast conditions for last weekend's opening match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka but dark clouds rolled across the sky shortly before the scheduled start.

The weather, though, was forecast to remain dry throughout the day. (Editing by Tony Jimenez. For all the latest on the cricket World Cup, clink on this here))