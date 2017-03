Feb 28 Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool B match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Gabba in Brisbane:

- - -

PAKISTAN

Captain: Misbah-ul-Haq

Coach: Waqar Younis

Squad: Nasir Jamshed, Ahmed Shehzad, Younus Khan, Misbah, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ehsan Adil, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to India by 76 runs; lost to West Indies by 150 runs

Remaining Pool B matches: v United Arab Emirates (March 4); v South Africa (March 7); v Ireland (March 15)

Top performers: Misbah (83 runs); Sohail Khan (six wickets)

- - -

ZIMBABWE

Captain: Elton Chigumbura

Coach: Dav Whatmore

Squad: Elton Chigumbura, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Hamilton Masakadza, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Solomon Mire, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Brendan Taylor, Prosper Utseya, Sean Williams

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to South Africa by 62 runs; beat United Arab Emirates by four wickets; lost to West Indies by 73 runs

Remaining Pool B matches: v Ireland (March 7); v India (March 14)

Top performers: Sean Williams (160 runs), Brendan Taylor (124 runs); Tendai Chatara (four wickets)

- - -

Pakistan v Zimbabwe head to head:

Total played: 47

Pakistan won 42; Zimbabwe won 3; Tied 1; No result 1

Last match: Aug 31, 2013 - Pakistan won by 108 runs in Harare (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)