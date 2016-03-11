ISLAMABAD, March 11 Pakistan's Interior Ministry has cleared the national cricket team to travel to India for the World Twenty20, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

"The interior minister has given permission to send the Pakistan cricket team to play the Twenty20 on the basis of solid assurances received from chief minister of West Bengal and the... union home secretary and the home minister (in India)," PCB executive committee chairman Najam Sethi told reporters.

Pakistan had earlier said its men's and women's cricket teams would travel to India only after New Delhi gave a public guarantee on the safety of its players. (Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by ...)