KARACHI Feb 26 Chief selector Moin Khan, recalled from the World Cup for visiting a casino, returned to Pakistan to a hostile reception as cricket fans staged angry demonstrations on Thursday.

The 43-year-old slipped away quietly from Karachi International Airport to avoid a small crowd of youngsters who had shown up with banners of disapproval.

Security then had to be provided for the former test captain when he reached home as more unhappy fans waited for him outside.

"We have deployed some police at Moin's residence for security reasons as people were causing disturbances," said senior police official Tariq Dharejo.

Television channels showed youngsters at the airport smashing eggs on their heads in anger after learning Moin had left.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent Moin home from Australia and New Zealand after he had gone to a Christchurch casino the night before a match against West Indies.

The PCB said its chairman would meet Moin on Friday to hear his side of the story although the former wicketkeeper-batsman has already apologised for his actions.

"I went to the casino to have dinner with some friends but in hindsight it was an inappropriate judgment on my part given the disappointment in the team's performance at the World Cup," said Moin.

"I apologise to the people. I never realised my actions would have such serious repercussions."

Gambling and alcohol are prohibited in Islamic Pakistan and former test players have questioned why Moin, a member of the triumphant 1992 World Cup-winning squad, visited the casino.

"He has brought shame to Pakistan cricket and should be blacklisted," said ex-paceman Sarfraz Nawaz.

Another former fast bowler, Shahid Nazer, said: "The PCB should hold a judicial inquiry...how can a chief selector behave so carelessly?".

Pakistan have lost their first two World Cup matches to India and West Indies by big margins and need to find a significant turnaround in form to qualify for the knockout stages.

They are bottom of Group B, a seven-team section that includes non-test playing nations Ireland and United Arab Emirates.