KARACHI Dec 6 Pakistan selectors have included suspended off-spinner Saeed Ajmal in a preliminary squad of 30 players for next year's cricket World Cup.

Ajmal was suspended from bowling by the International Cricket Council in September after failing a biomechanics test in Brisbane.

A board official said Ajmal had been named in the preliminary squad as he was in the process of correcting his action and would soon appear for an ICC biomechanics test.

Selectors have also recalled senior players Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik in the squad for the Feb. 14 to March 29 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Chief selector Moin Khan said the squad held immense potential and would be able to perform in any conditions.

"The most positive aspect is that some of our foremost proven talents have overcome physical issues and are raring to be given an opportunity to have a tilt at the global honours," he said in a statement.

Countries have to finalise their 15 member squads for the World Cup by Jan. 7.

Squad:

Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad, Nasir Jamshed, Sharjeel Khan, Sami Aslam, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Umar Gul, Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Talha, Saeed Ajmal, Zulfiqar Babar, Raza Hasan, Yasir Shah, Shahid Afridi, Anwar Ali, Bilawal Bhatti, Sohail Tanvir, Sarfraz Ahmad, Kamran Akmal. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)