KARACHI, March 8 Pakistan coach Waqar Younis has urged the International Cricket Council and its member boards to sit down and have a rethink on balancing the 50-over format for the good of the game.

In an interview to Reuters from Australia, the former test captain said he had no doubts that bowlers are suffering in one-day international cricket due to the change in laws.

Improvement in skills, better bats and fielding restrictions have all contributed to making it a nightmare for bowlers, according to the 43-year-old former Pakistan fast bowler.

He has no qualms about the shortest Twenty20 format which according to him was a "three-hour cinema".

"But for real cricket which is one-day cricket there is a need to balance the game," Younis said. "Bowlers are suffering as pitches have gone very flat around the world.

"Bowlers just have an opportunity in first six to seven overs than it is a batsmen's game. We are seeing that in this World Cup.

"Cricket has changed since our times but there is a real need to balance it and the administrators need to start thinking again."

The former captain felt cricket in Pakistan also needed to catch up with changing times.

Younis and captain Misbah-ul-Haq have come under fire for not playing wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed in the first four games of the World Cup with allegations of nepotism and favoritism in the dressing room.

Younis said he was used to such flak.

"There is nothing new and we are used to these sort of things," he added. "I know it is an emotional time for the country and I guess everyone can't be happy.

"We are trying to do our best and people who understand the game will appreciate that.

"I am a patriotic Pakistani and I will never do any harm to my country or team and we are trying to do everything to make our people feel proud of us."

Pakistan have bounced back at the World Cup with wins over Zimbabwe, United Arab Emirates and South Africa after losing their first two games to India and West Indies by big margins.

But he advised his countrymen to temper their hopes.

"I don't want to give big hopes to anyone although I am hopeful for good things to come," Younis said.

"I don't want to think too far ahead but the last week has been good for us and now we are quietly confident, we have started to get our self-belief back in the dressing room and in players that they have the ability to do well."

There were no clear favourites too for Younis and despite the strong starts for co-hosts New Zealand and holders India, he felt the knock-outs will be the real pressure time for teams. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)