(Clarifies South Africa's first World Cup hat-trick and not this edition)

SYDNEY, March 18 JP Duminy registered South Africa's first World Cup hat-trick in the first quarter-final against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The off-spinner dismissed Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews with the final ball of his eighth over and returned to send back Nuwan Kulasekara and Tharindu Kaushal with the first two deliveries of his next to achieve the milestone. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)