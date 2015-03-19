MELBOURNE, March 19 Latest from the World Cup quarter-final between India and Bangladesh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

India won the toss and elected to bat.

1st over - Rohit Sharma square drives the first ball of the match, from Mashrafe Mortaza, to the boundary rope for four. India also pick up four leg byes off the fifth delivery. 8-0.

2nd over - Shikar Dhawan gets off the mark when he drives the last ball of Taskin Ahmed's first over through extra cover for four. 12-0.

3rd over - Rohit picks up his second boundary when he pushes the ball straight past Mortaza to the rope. India off to a confident start. 17-0.

4th over - Rohit, looking in good touch early on, notches another four when he swats a short ball from Ahmed through square leg. 26-0.