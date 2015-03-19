MELBOURNE, March 19 Latest from the World Cup quarter-final between India and Bangladesh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

India scored 302-6 in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat.

- - -

Bangladesh innings:

1st over: Umesh Yadav opens the bowling with a tidy over. 3-0

3rd over: Yadav maintains a disciplined line to pick up a maiden as Bangladesh's openers struggle to throw off the shackles early. 7-0

4th over: Paceman Mohammed Shami eases the pressure with a wayward over and Tamim Iqbal smacks three fours off the bowler. 20-0

6th over: Mohit Sharma is brought into the attack and goes for eight runs, with Tamim hitting him for a four on his third ball

7th over: Yadav has Iqbal caught behind by Mahendra Singh Dhoni low and the dismissal is confirmed on review after the batsman refers the decision. Opener Imrul Kayes is run out the next ball by some good work by Ravindra Jadeja after a terrible mix-up with Soumya Sarkar. Mahmudullah comes to the crease. 33-2

10th over: Sarkar tries to spark the Bangladesh innings and pulls an audacious ramp shot off a short ball from Sharma. 44-2

12th over: Suresh Raina brought in to bowl some off-spin and pins down Mahmudullah to get a maiden. 46-2

13th over: Mahmudullah smashes a four past paceman Sharma as Bangladesh take eight runs off the over. 54-2

17th over: Mahmudullah hooks Shami to Shikhar Dhawan on the rope and the India opener takes a juggled, clever catch, artfully throwing the ball back in to avoid giving away a six before completing it. 73-3

18th over: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan comes to the crease to attempt an improbable rescue. Sarkar bashes spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for six over cow corner. 80-3

20th over: Ashwin concedes a miserly three runs as Bangladesh's required run-rate climbs to over seven over an over. 86-3

21st over: Shami fools Sarkar with a slower bouncer and Dhoni dives to his left to take a brilliant one-handed catch. 90-4

26th over: Mushfiqur Rahim takes two off Ashwin to bring up his team's 100. 100-4

29th over: With boundaries drying up, pressure mounts on Bangladesh and Shakib cuts a Jadeja delivery to Shami at short third man to fall for 10. 105-5

36th over: Yadav claims his second wicket after Mushfiqur fluffs his pull shot and top edges a ball for Dhoni to take the skier. Next man in Nasir Hussain opens his account with a boundary while Sabbir Rahman hits Yadav for back-to-back fours. 152-6

40th over: Hossain gets a reprieve as Dhawan drops him at point after he cut an Ashwin delivery. 169-6

43rd over: Hossain hits Jadeja for back-to-back fours but hits the next straight to Ashwin at short cover. 189-7

44th over: Mohit Sharma gets his first wicket as Mashrafe Mortaza edges him to give Dhoni his fourth catch behind stumps. 192-8

45th over: Yadav strikes twice in three balls to dismiss Rubel Hossain and Rahman as Bangladesh are all out for 193.

- - -

India

1st over - Rohit Sharma square drives the first ball of the match, from Mashrafe Mortaza, to the boundary rope for four. India also pick up four leg byes off the fifth delivery. 8-0

2nd over - Shikhar Dhawan gets off the mark when he drives the last ball of Taskin Ahmed's first over through extra cover for four. 12-0

3rd over - Rohit picks up his second boundary when he pushes the ball straight past Mortaza to the rope. India off to a confident start. 17-0

4th over - Rohit, looking in good touch early on, notches another four when he swats a short ball from Ahmed through square leg. 26-0

7th over - The predominantly Indian crowd rise to their feet again as Dhawan belts Mortaza for four. 36-0

8th over - Nasir Hossain, who was brought into the attack after Ahmed, gives up his first boundary when Rohit dances down the pitch and lifts him over extra cover. 41-0

10th over - India reach their 50 inside the first 10 overs without loss, possibly laying the foundation for a massive score. Bangladesh have struggled to threaten with their seamers. 51-0

11th over - With fielding restrictions lifted, Bangladesh immediately return to spin. Mahmudullah is given the ball and makes a steady start. 55-0

15th over - After going six and a half overs without scoring a single boundary, India get their first six of the match when Rohit dances down the track and whacks Hossain over his head. 70-0

16th over - Bangladesh appeal for a catch behind off Dhawan but the umpire shakes his head and replays show there was no deflection. Drinks are taken with India in control but clouds gathering in the skies above, suggesting rain is not far away. 72-0

17th over - India lose their first wicket when Shakib Al Hasan is introduced after play resumes. Dhawan dances down the pitch but is beaten in flight and stumped by Mushfiqur Rahim for 30. 75-1

18th over - Bangladesh grab a second wicket in 10 balls when the new batsman, Virat Kohli, chases a wide delivery from Hossain end edges behind. Out for three. 79-2

22nd over - The floodlights have been switched on early as the clouds start to darken. India are struggling to score runs as Bangladesh tighten the screws. 89-2

26th over - India finally reach their hundred, then score their first boundary in 11 overs and a period of 52 minutes when Ajinkya Rahane gets an edge off Ahmed that runs down to the third man rope. 105-2

27th over - Rohit reaches his half-century, his third of the tournament, off 66 balls with a single off Shakib. India starting to show signs of wanting to pick up the tempo. 108-2

28th over - India lose a third wicket as they start to accelarate the run-rate, with Rahane falling for 19, caught by a lunging Shakib at mid-off from the bowling of Ahmed. Suresh Raina is the new batsman. 115-3

30th over - Raina gets a thick edge to a ball from Ahmed that races away for four. 126-3

32nd over - Rohit cuts Mortaza just over a diving fielder to the backward point fence with the first ball after the drinks break as India add 11 for the over. 143-3

34th over - Mortaza demands review after appeal for lbw on Raina turned down. Raina, on 10, was reprieved by the ball tracking technology which showed the delivery had pitched just outside leg stump. 152-3

36th over - Raina strokes a pair of fours off Mortaza and the Bangladesh captain becomes frustrated with his fielders for failing to cut off the second. 164-3

37th over - Raina dances down the pitch to hit Shakib over his head for six. Rohit slog-sweeps the spinning all-rounder to the long leg boundary for four. 175-3

39th over - Raina takes two runs off Taskin's first ball before a rain-shower halts play. Play resumes after a short break and Rohit strokes a four through third man. 194-3.

40th over - Rubel Hossain has Rohit caught at deep midwicket on 90 but umpire Aleem Dar deems the full-toss a no-ball. Bangladesh fans unhappy after replays show the delivery dipping below the batsman's waist when he struck it. 205-3.

41st over - Raina brings up his 50 by pulling Shakib for a single, then pulls the bowler for four to bring up the 100-run partnership with Rohit. 217-3.

42nd over - Rohit pushes a Mortaza no-ball through the covers for two runs to raise his first ton of the World Cup off 108 balls. 229-3.

44th over - Raina miscues a slog high behind the wicket off Mortaza and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur takes an easy catch to dismiss the batsman for 65. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni comes to the crease. 241-4.

46th over - Rohit blasts Hossain over his head for six, then pulls the bowler for four on the next ball. He finishes the over with a four slapped through the covers as Hossain concedes 16 runs. 261-4.

47th over - Rohit slams Taskin for six and a four in consecutive balls before the paceman bowls him with a yorker for 137 (126 balls). Ravindra Jadeja comes to the crease. 273-5.

49th over - Jadeja hits consecutive fours off Taskin, the second courtesy of a bad mis-field by Imrul Kayes near the boundary rope as the ball slips through his fingers. Dhoni is caught by Nasir Hossain at cover point for six with a leading edge. 296-6.

50th over - Jadeja pushes a single to bring up the 300 for India, who take six off the last over from Rubel to finish 302-6. Jadeja finishes 23 not out, with Ashwin on three. (Reporting by Julian Linden/Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)