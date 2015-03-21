(Adds details)

WELLINGTON, March 21 New Zealand's Martin Guptill smashed 237 not out to record the highest individual World Cup score in the co-hosts' quarter-final against West Indies on Saturday.

The 28-year-old hit 24 boundaries and 11 sixes before being roared off the ground by a sell-out crowd at Wellington Regional Stadium and greeted with a guard of honour by his team mates.

His innings, also the first double century by a New Zealand batsman, helped take his side to an imposing 393 for six.

West Indies Chris Gayle had scored 215 against Zimbabwe in Canberra earlier in the tournament to record the first World Cup double century, a mark Guptill passed with a four in the 48th over.

Gayle was one of the first players to congratulate the right-hander after he walked off.

Guptill's mark was also the second highest score in an ODI, behind only India's Rohit Sharma, who belted 264 against Sri Lanka last November.

Sharma is the only player to have two double centuries.

Guptill's innings was also the highest World Cup score by a New Zealander, surpassing the 171 not out by Glenn Turner against East Africa in 1975.

He now has the two highest scores by a New Zealand batsman in ODIs after belting 189 not out against England in 2013.

Guptill scored 105 against Bangladesh in New Zealand's final pool game in Hamilton on March 13.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)