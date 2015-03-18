MELBOURNE, March 18 Factbox on the second World Cup quarter-final between India and Bangladesh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

- - - -

INDIA

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Pakistan by 76 runs (Kohli ton secured win against arch-rivals)

Beat South Africa by 130 runs (Dhawan's hundred and some tight bowling sunk Zimbabwe)

Beat United Arab Emirates by nine wickets (Ashwin spun web around UAE in a small chase)

Beat West Indies by four wickets (Shami led a strong bowling display to beat West Indies)

Beat Ireland by eight wickets (Dhawan century helps chase down modest target)

Beat Zimbabwe by six wickets (Unbeaten 196-run stand between centurion Raina and Dhoni bails India out)

- -

Top performers so far:

Dhawan (337 runs): Has batted himself back into form and will have to continue the good work, especially with opening partner Sharma struggling for consistency.

Shami (15 wickets): Has impressed in World Cup debut with his ability to bowl at a lively pace and clever use of the bouncer.

- -

Key to beating Bangladesh: Though the batting line-up looks formidable, India will have to guard against complacency against an opponent who kicked them out of the 2007 World Cup.

- - - -

BANGLADESH

Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Squad: Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Arafat Sunny, Mominul Haq, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Afghanistan by 105 runs (Mushfiqur's batting and Shakib's all-round show fashion easy win)

Match abandoned v Australia

Lost to Sri Lanka by 92 runs (Poor bowling and they succumbed in huge 333-run chase)

Beat Scotland by six wickets (Strong batting display to chase down 319-run victory target)

Beat England by 15 runs (Mahmudullah ton leads to memorable victory)

Lost to New Zealand by three wickets (Mahmudullah hits hundred in spirited fight)

- -

Top performers so far:

Mahmudullah (344 runs): Sits fifth in the run-scorers' list with two centuries and a fifty against his name after group stage.

Rubel and Shakib (7 wickets each): Rubel's four-wicket haul against England was crucial to their maiden quarter-final appearance. Shakib has also been a pillar for the team, both with the ball and the bat.

- -

Key to beating India: They will have to bowl and field with a lot of discipline against India's vaunted batting line-up and Tamim, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur will have to shoulder the batting responsibility.

- - - -

India v Bangladesh head-to-head:

Total played: 28

India won 24, Bangladesh won 3, no result 1

Never played each other at MCG

Last match: Was washed out at Mirpur on June 19, 2014 (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)