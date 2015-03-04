Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
PERTH, March 4 Highest team totals in one-day internationals after Australia made 417-6 against Afghanistan on Wednesday, seventh overall and the biggest total in a World Cup match:
443-9 - Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006
439-2 - South Africa v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015
438-9 - South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg, 2006
434-4 - Australia v South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006
418-5 - South Africa v Zimababwe, Potchefstroom, 2006
418-5 - India v West Indies, Indore, 2011
417-6 - Australia v Afghanistan, Perth, 2015 (World Cup)
414-7 - India v Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2009
413-5 - India v Bermuda, Port of Spain, 2007 (World Cup)
411-8 - Sri Lanka v India Rajkot, 2009
411-4 - South Africa v Ireland, Canberra, 2015 (World Cup)
408-5 - South Africa v West Indies, Sydney, 2015 (World Cup)
404-5 - India v Sri Lanka, Kolkata, 2014
402-2 - New Zealand v Ireland, Aberdeen, 2008
401-3 - India v South Africa, Gwalior, 2010 (Compiled by Julian Linden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek