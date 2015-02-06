Feb 6 Factbox on the South Africa squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Captain: AB de Villiers

De Villiers took over the one-day captaincy from Graeme Smith after South Africa's quarter-final exit at the 2011 World Cup and is highly-regarded for being a flexible, 'gut-feel' leader. With many experienced lieutenants around him, he is open to advice in the heat of the moment.

Coach: Russell Domingo

Domingo, 40, did not play first-class cricket having set himself the goal of becoming a coach early on. He got his first qualification at the age of 22. After helping the Warriors franchise in South Africa to domestic success, he was appointed assistant coach to Gary Kirsten with the Proteas and then elevated to the top job when the latter left in May 2013.

Squad: AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn

Key batsman: AB de Villiers

On his day, De Villiers is the most destructive batsman in world cricket. His great strength lies in his ability to score quick runs in all conditions and against all types of bowling.

He can bat anywhere from opener to number six, and although not considered a power-hitter, his timing and quick feet mean he can clear any boundary. He holds the record for the fastest century in ODI cricket, scored off 31 balls against West Indies in January.

Key bowler: Imran Tahir

Much is made of South Africa's vaunted pace attack, but in leg-spinner Imran Tahir they have one of the leading slow bowlers in limited overs cricket.

His ability to turn the ball both ways and vary his pace makes him both a strike bowler and one who can keep the run-rate down. He averages just above 20 and has an economy-rate under 4.40.

World Cup record: 1975 - did not play; 1979 - DNP; 1983 - DNP; 1987 - DNP; 1992 - semi-finals; 1996 - quarter-finals; 1999 - semi-finals; 2003 - first round; 2007 - semi-finals; 2011 - quarter-fianls.

Overall playing record: Played: 528, Won: 326, Lost: 181, Tied: 6, No result: 15.

Highest innings total: 439-2 v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015.

Lowest innings total: 69 v Australia, Sydney, 1993.

Most appearances: 328 - Jacques Kallis.

Highest individual score: 188* - Gary Kirsten v UAE, Rawalpindi, 1996.

Leading run-scorer: 11,579 - Jacques Kallis.

Best bowling: 6-22 - Makhaya Ntini v Australia, Cape Town, 2006.

Leading wicket-taker: 393 - Shaun Pollock.

Highest partnership: 247 (1st) - Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015; 247 (3rd) - Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw v West Indies, Pretoria, 2015.

Most catches by a fieldsman: 131 - Jacques Kallis.

Most dismissals: 425 - Mark Boucher. (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)