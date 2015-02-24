MELBOURNE Feb 24 South Africa seamer Vernon Philander will miss the World Cup clash against West Indies and is in doubt for the following game against Ireland next week, the team said on Tuesday.

Philander tweaked his left hamstring during the Proteas' 130-run humbling by India in Melbourne on Sunday and bowled only four overs.

He had scans on his hamstring on Monday and they confirmed a grade one strain which will mean a week to 10 days on the sidelines, the team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said.

"The Ireland match, as we speak, is eight days away," Moosajee said in a statement on Tuesday.

"With the recovery period being a week to 10 days, we have to give him every opportunity to make sure that he can be available.

"At the same time we don't want to be foolish by taking short-cuts ... If he passes all the fitness tests and is symptom free going into the Ireland game he may play but at this stage it is too early to tell."

Philander's injury disrupted South Africa's attack against India on Sunday, with the defending champions scoring over 300 and smashing all-rounder Wayne Parnell for more than 80 runs from his nine overs of seam bowling.

One of the world's best swing bowlers, Philander will be hard to be replaced, with backup paceman Kyle Abbott having played only 11 ODI matches. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)