NAGPUR, India, March 25 West Indies beat South Africa by three wickets in their World Twenty20 Super 10 match on Friday to book their spot in the semi-finals from Group One.

The West Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to 122-8 after captain Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to field and the 2012 winners chased down the target with two balls to spare as they secured a third straight win.