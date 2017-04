MUMBAI, March 20 South Africa beat Afghanistan by 37 runs in their World Twenty20 Super 10 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Afghanistan were all out on 172 on the final ball of their innings after AB De Villiers hit 64 to power South Africa to 204-9 in their 20 overs in the Group One match. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Clare Fallon)