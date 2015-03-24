AUCKLAND, March 24 Latest from the cricket World Cup first semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat.

- -

South Africa innings

2nd over - A nervous looking Quinton de Kock edges seamer Trent Boult for two boundaries, the second of which was dropped by wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi. 10-0

4th over - Hashim Amla drags a full Boult delivery on and is bowled for 10, becoming the left armer's 20th wicket of the tournament, equalling Geoff Allott's New Zealand record. 25-1

5th over - Paceman Tim Southee concedes just one run as Faf du Plessis looks to settle himself at the crease. 26-1

8th over - After some tight bowling, de Kock charges Boult and gets a top edge to Southee at third man. Boult now pasess Allott with his 21st wicket. 31-2

9th over - Matt Henry replaces Southee, with Du Plessis having to dive at the non-striker's end after a tight single, though Grant Elliott's throw is just over the stumps. SA: 34-2

10th over - Du Plessis edges past second slip for a boundary as South Africa end the compulsory power play. 39-2

13th over - Henry bowls his second successive maiden to Du Plessis. 43-2

14th over - Rilee Rossouw punches a full Boult delivery to the long-on boundary to bring up the 50. 55-2

15th over - Henry bowls another tidy over, conceding just three singles. 58-2

19th over - Rossouw gets an inside edge for a boundary from a delivery from Southee, who almost yorks him on the next ball. 76-2

20th over - Spinner Daniel Vettori continues to tie down South Africa's batsmen by conceding just one run. 77-2

21st over - Du Plessis hits Southee down the ground for two boundaries, the first of which brought up the 50-run partnership. 85-2.

25th over - Rossouw tucks Grant Elliott off his legs for a single to bring up South Africa's 100, then hits a flat six down the ground. 108-2

27th over - Corey Anderson proves to be the golden arm having Rossouw caught by Martin Guptill at backward point for 39 from his first delivery. 116-3

30th over - AB de Villiers slams the ball straight back to Vettori prompting the crowd to erupt, though he had hit the delivery into the ground first. 129-3 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom/Sudipto Ganguly)