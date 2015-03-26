SYDNEY, March 26 Latest from the World Cup semi-final between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday:

Australia won the toss and opted to bat.

Australia innings:

2nd over: Australian opener David Warner signals his intention to attack early, driving Umesh Yadav's first ball down the ground for four then smashing his final delivery over the square leg rope for six: 14-0.

3rd over: Aaron Finch survives a loud appeal for lbw off Mohammad Shami, who gave up just two runs from his first two overs. 15-0.

4th over: Australia lose their first wicket when Warner's (12) attempted pull off Yadav skies up to Virat Kohli at cover. Steve Smith is the new batsman. 21-1.

5th over: Finch registers his first boundary off the innings with a perfectly timed push off Shami straight down the ground. 31-1.

6th over: Yadav, bowling close to 150km/h, appeals for lbw after hitting Smith on the pads but is turned down against a referral. Replays show it was close. 32-1.

10th over: India's bowlers had done a great job slowing Australia's run rate before Smith pounds Yadav for four boundaries in the over. 56-1.

12th over: Kohli is introduced into the attack and Smith welcomes him by dispatching his fourth delivery to the midwicket fence. 64-1.

13th over: Finch, batting cautiously after a lean run during the tournament, gets a gentle bouncer from Mohit Sharma and pulls it for four. 71-1.

16th over: Finch drives Ravindra Jadeja through the covers for four as Australia go to the first drinks break after making a good start. 89-1.

19th over: Smith flicks Jadeja away for a single to reach his half-century off 53 balls and take Australia to triple figures. Smith has now scored at least 50 in each of his last four innings. 100-1.

23rd over: Finch survives a confident appeal from Jadeja for lbw. The umpire ruled not out and India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls for a review. The replays are not conclusive so the umpire's decision stands. 118-1.

25th over: Smith lofts Jadeja over midwicket for six as Australia reach the halfway point for the loss of one wicket. 132-1.

26th over: Smith drives the ball down to the non-striker's end and Ashwin gets a touch before it hits the stumps. Umpires defer to technology for the run-out appeal but the replay shows Finch easily made his ground. 135-1

27th over: Smith clips Jadeja over midwicket for his seventh four as Australia take eight off the over. 143-1

30th over: Only two singles off Ashwin's seventh over but Australia are looking comfortable and should start upping the run rate as they head into the final 20 overs of their innings. 155-1

31st over: Another big shout for lbw against Finch off Mohit but it is turned down and India have no review left. 161-1

33rd over: Smith plunders 14 runs off Shami, a six and a four off successive balls taking him to his first century of the World Cup. It came in 89 balls with 10 fours and two sixes. 181-1

35th over: Yadav returns to the attack and gets Smith for 105 with his first delivery. Smith tries to hook the bouncer but gets a top edge which Rohit Sharma takes at deep square leg. Glenn Maxwell is bumped up the order above Michael Clarke and gets off the mark with a four. 206-2

37th over: Another lbw shout against Finch, which again is correctly turned down. Maxwell picks up the pace with a six and two fours off the remainder of Yadav's over. 231-2

38th over: Ashwin wins his duel with Maxwell when the batsman sweeps the ball to Ajinkya Rahane at deep backward square leg to depart for 23 off 14 balls. Shane Watson comes in ahead of Clarke. 233-3

39th over: Yadav strikes again to remove Finch after a hardworking 81 from 116 balls. The burly opener is beaten by pace and the thick edge is well taken by Shikhar Dhawan at midwicket. Clarke finally comes to the crease. 235-4

40th over: Watson gets off the mark with a single but India have definitely pegged Australia back here and only four runs come off Jadeja's eighth over. 239-4

42nd over: Clarke clips Jadeja over mid-wicket for his first boundary. 248-4

43rd over: Australia lose captain Clarke. Mohit banged it short and Clarke pulled it straight to Rohit at midwicket. James Faulkner is the new batsman. 250-5

44th over: Watson slog-sweeps Ashwin, bowling his last over, for his first six. 258-5

45th over: Faulkner top-edges Shami for a streaky boundary and pulls the next one for a more convincing four. 271-5

46th over: Faulkner slog-sweeps Jadeja over midwicket for his first six. 279-5

47th over: Yadav ends Faulkner's cameo with a full and straight delivery that crashes onto the stumps. Brad Haddin opens scoring with a boundary. 288-6

48th over: Watson collects two boundaries off Mohit but then pulls him straight to Ajinkya Rahane at deep square leg. 299-7

49th over: Mitchell Johnson hits Shami for three successive boundaries in this 14-run yielding over. 313-7

50th over: Haddin pulls Mohit to Kohli who fumbles and drops the catch at deep midwicket. Johnson hits a four and follows it up with his first six. Fifteen runs come off the final over. 328-7 (Reporting by Julian Linden. Editing by Patrick Johnston/Peter Rutherford/Amlan Chakraborty)