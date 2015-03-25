SYDNEY, March 25 Factbox on Thursday's cricket World Cup semi-final between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

- - - -

AUSTRALIA

Captain: Michael Clarke

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Squad: Clarke, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Shane Watson, George Bailey, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: (Matches 7, Won 5, Lost 1, 1 abandoned)

Beat England by 111 runs (Opener Aaron Finch's 135 and a 5-33 from paceman Mitchell Marsh gave the co-hosts an easy win)

Match abandoned against Bangladesh (Match called of due to heavy rain in Brisbane)

Lost to New Zealand by one wicket (Mitchell Starc's 6-28 could not compensate for a batting collapse)

Beat Afghanistan by 275 runs (David Warner top-scored with 178 in an Australia's run-feast)

Beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs (Glenn Maxwell smashed 102 in 53 balls to outshine Kumar Sangakkara's ton)

Beat Scotland by seven wickets (Starc led Scotland's rout and Australia chased down target in 15.2 overs)

Beat Pakistan by six wickets (Hazlewood's 4-35 restricts Pakistan to 213 and Australia chases down target after a few hiccups)

- -

Top performers:

Maxwell (301 runs): The middle-order batsman has been in red-hot form, smashing bowlers to all corners of the ground and often with unconventional shots. He has scored 66, 1, 88, 102 and 44 not out in five knocks and also took five wickets with his off-spin.

Warner (288 runs): Warner made the most of the Afghanistan bowling, scoring 178 against them in Perth and has averaged 57.60 in the tournament.

Starc (18 wickets): The left-arm seamer is second in the list of wicket-takers and has taken wickets at an average of 9.77. He has bowled fast and accurate.

- -

Key to beating India: Starc will have to make early inroads and the frontline batsmen need to deliver against India's bowling attack which has dismissed opponents in all seven matches so far.

- - - -

INDIA

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: (Matches 7, Won 7)

Beat Pakistan by 76 runs (Kohli ton secured win against arch-rivals)

Beat South Africa by 130 runs (Dhawan's hundred and some tight bowling sunk South Africa)

Beat United Arab Emirates by nine wickets (Ashwin spun web around UAE to set up a small chase)

Beat West Indies by four wickets (Shami led a strong bowling display to beat West Indies)

Beat Ireland by eight wickets (Dhawan century helps chase down modest target)

Beat Zimbabwe by six wickets (Unbeaten 196-run stand between centurion Raina and Dhoni bails India out)

Beat Bangladesh by 109 runs (Rohit Sharma's 137 took India to 302-6 and Bangladesh were all out for 193 with Yadav taking 4-31)

- -

Top performers so far:

Dhawan (367 runs): Has batted himself back into form and will have to continue the good work. His partnership with Sharma at the top will be crucial for the holders against the formidable pace attack of Australia.

Kohli (304 runs): He has failed to convert his starts after scoring a ton against Pakistan in the opening match. He had gone without a half-century since that 107.

Shami (17 wickets): Has impressed in World Cup debut with his ability to bowl at a lively pace and clever use of the bouncer.

Yadav (14 wickets): He has bowled short and fast and has been able to swing the new ball with good control.

- -

Key to beating Australia: Need to bat well against Starc in the opening overs and Kohli needs to bat long against the co-hosts who have been unbeaten against India in the four months across all formats.

- - - -

Australia v India head-to-head:

Total played: 117

Australia won 67, India won 40, no result 10

- -

At Sydney Cricket Ground:

Played 14, Australia won 12, India won 1, no result 1

Last match: Jan. 26, 2015 - Rain washed out play after 16 overs (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)